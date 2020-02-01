Meetings
20:50 Shawfield Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £46, 2nd £20, Others £14 Race Total £108
Final Result
Winning time:29.59sOff time:20:58:00
1st
5
Moanteen Bigmike4/6
Split: Time: 29.59s
T: D J McglynnRls-Mid,ALd
2nd
1 ½
3
Miss Ellie Lass4/1
Split: Time: 29.71s
T: D BeattieMid,RanOn
3rd
1 ½
4
Inniskeen Annie7/2
Split: Time: 29.83s
T: J StrainMid-W,Ck 3/4
4th
½
1
Toolmaker Superi4/1
Split: Time: 29.87s
T: W J HyslopMid-W,ClrRun
5th
hd
2
Artie4/1
Split: Time: 29.89s
T: T McdadeRls-Mid,ClrRun
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD J Mcglynn
- Winning Time29.59s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances1 ½, 1 ½, ½, hd
- Off Time20:58:00
- Forecast£0.00
- Tricast£0.00
