Meetings
20:35 Shawfield Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £46, 2nd £20, Others £14 Race Total £108
Final Result
Winning time:29.96sOff time:20:45:00
1st
4
Fenceside Zara5/4
Split: Time: 29.96s
T: W J HyslopMid-W,Ld2,Styd
2nd
2
1
Aayamza Tiger4/1
Split: Time: 30.12s
T: G WalkerMid-W,ClrRun
3rd
1
2
Boolabeg Lad4/1
Split: Time: 30.20s
T: C A CowanMid,ClrRun
4th
nk
3
Ballyhone Fox3/1
Split: Time: 30.23s
T: S KennedyRls,Crd3
5th
2
5
Hillpark Stinger5/1
Split: Time: 30.39s
T: S KennedyMid,Ld-2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerW J Hyslop
- Winning Time29.96s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances2, 1, nk, 2
- Off Time20:45:00
- Forecast£0.00
- Tricast£0.00
