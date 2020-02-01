Meetings
20:20 Shawfield Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £46, 2nd £20, Others £14 Race Total £108
Final Result
Winning time:29.77sOff time:20:32:00
1st
3
Brindy Bess5/2
Split: Time: 29.77s
T: S McgownRls-Mid,Crd1,LdNrLine
2nd
½
5
Headleys Geezer5/2
Split: Time: 29.81s
T: J MillerMid-W,Ld-NrLn
3rd
nk
1
Debs Flyer5/2
Split: Time: 29.84s
T: S KennedyRls-Mid,RanOn
4th
2 ¾
2
Toolmaker Sonic4/1
Split: Time: 30.06s
T: W J HyslopMid-W,ClrRun
5th
4 ½
4
Obviously Teejay3/1
Split: Time: 30.42s
T: M F O'donnellRls-Mid,Crd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS Mcgown
- Winning Time29.77s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances½, nk, 2 ¾, 4 ½
- Off Time20:32:00
- Forecast£0.00
- Tricast£0.00
