Meetings
20:05 Shawfield Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £46, 2nd £20, Others £14 Race Total £108
Final Result
Winning time:29.96sOff time:20:20:00
1st
2
Ballycowen Evin3/1
Split: Time: 29.96s
T: G W BlackMid,Ld4,HldOn
2nd
sh
3
Loca Blu3/1
Split: Time: 29.97s
T: S KennedyCkRunUp,RanOnLate
2nd
dh
5
Dunaghy Nidge4/1
Split: Time: 29.97s
T: J CrawfordMid-W,Ld-4,CmAg
4th
nk
1
Soloman1/1
Split: Time: 30.00s
T: D J McglynnWide,ChlRnIn
5th
10 ¾
4
Showtime Bullet4/1
Split: Time: 30.86s
T: S KennedyRls,Ck2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerG W Black
- Winning Time29.96s
- Runners5 ran
- Distancessh, dh, nk, 10 ¾
- Off Time20:20:00
- Forecast£0.00
- Tricast£0.00
