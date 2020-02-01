Meetings
19:50 Shawfield Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £46, 2nd £20, Others £14 Race Total £108
Final Result
Winning time:29.51sOff time:20:09:00
1st
3
Pay Their Way6/4
Split: Time: 29.51s
T: R ThomsonEP,Mid-W,Ld 1/2
2nd
3 ¾
4
Monevassia5/2
Split: Time: 29.81s
T: C M CampbellMid,ClrRun
3rd
1 ½
5
Conors Ban4/1
Split: Time: 29.93s
T: M F O'donnellRls-Mid,Ld- 1/2
4th
sh
1
Miles Away5/2
Split: Time: 29.94s
T: B FairbairnMid-W,RanOn
5th
sh
2
Knockard Recruit4/1
Split: Time: 29.95s
T: S KennedySAw,Rls-Mid,RanOn
Race Details
- Winning TrainerR Thomson
- Winning Time29.51s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances3 ¾, 1 ½, sh, sh
- Off Time20:09:00
- Forecast£0.00
- Tricast£0.00
