Meetings
22:30 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 575m
- S1
- 1st £160, Others £45 Race Total £385
Final Result
Winning time:36.16sOff time:22:30:28
1st
1
Piemans Bullet5/4
Split: 13.83Time: 36.16s
T: D MullinsEarlyPace,Rails,Led1
2nd
1 ¼
5
Young Castle10/1
Split: 14.15Time: 36.26s
T: P W YoungQAw,Middle,Bmp1,RanOn
3rd
2 ½
6
Titchy Ron7/2
Split: 14.23Time: 36.46s
T: P J SimmondsMiddle,Bumped1
4th
1
4
Swabys Teddy8/1
Split: 14.42Time: 36.54s
T: D MullinsMiddle,Baulked1
5th
1 ¾
3
Young Sarafina4/1
Split: 14.66Time: 36.68s
T: P W YoungRailsToMid,Bmp1,FcdToCk2
6th
½
2
West Drive10/1
Split: 14.5Time: 36.72s
T: M L LockeEPace,Rails,Bumped1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD Mullins
- Winning Time36.16s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¼, 2 ½, 1, 1 ¾, ½
- Off Time22:30:28
- Forecast£14.81
- Tricast£34.87
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.