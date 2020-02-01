Meetings
22:15 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A2
- 1st £160, Others £45 Race Total £340
Final Result
Winning time:24.23sOff time:22:15:27
1st
4
Burton Lodge Bob3/1
Split: 3.8Time: 24.23s
T: P W YoungEarlyPace,Middle,Led2
2nd
2 ½
3
Problem Solved6/1
Split: 3.79Time: 24.43s
T: D MullinsQAw,Mid,LedTo2,FcdTCk3
3rd
2 ¼
1
Southpaw Hammer9/4
Split: 3.89Time: 24.61s
T: M E WileyModAw,Rails,Crowded 1/4
4th
1
5
Rough Wonder7/1
Split: 3.84Time: 24.69s
T: P W YoungEarlyPace,Middle
5th
3
2
Stradeen Azzurro2/1
Split: 3.97Time: 24.93s
T: D MullinsSlowAway,Rails
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP W Young
- Winning Time24.23s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances2 ½, 2 ¼, 1, 3
- Off Time22:15:27
- Forecast£22.30
- Tricast£0.00
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.