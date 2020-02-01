Meetings
21:58 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A2
- 1st £160, Others £45 Race Total £340
Final Result
Winning time:24.68sOff time:21:58:19
1st
1
Maysons Flame11/4
Split: 3.85Time: 24.68s
T: J M LilesRails,Led3,Bmp4,HeldOn
2nd
sh
4
Too Swift Jet6/1
Split: 3.93Time: 24.69s
T: D MullinsSAw,Mid,Bmp4,ChlRnIn
3rd
½
3
Newlawn News2/1
Split: 3.75Time: 24.73s
T: P J SimmondsEP,Mid,Led1To3,RanOn
4th
2 ¼
2
Basvegas Dave2/1
Split: 3.8Time: 24.91s
T: M L LockeRails,Bumped1
5th
6
5
Ballymac Ina5/1
Split: 3.76Time: 25.39s
T: D MullinsQAway,Middle,Bumped1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ M Liles
- Winning Time24.68s
- Runners5 ran
- Distancessh, ½, 2 ¼, 6
- Off Time21:58:19
- Forecast£23.12
- Tricast£0.00
