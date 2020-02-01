Meetings

21:40 Romford Sat 1 February 2020

  • 400m
  • A1
  • 1st £200, Others £45 Race Total £380

Final Result

Winning time:24.33sOff time:21:40:26
1st
1
Bubbly Flair6/1
Split: 3.83Time: 24.33s
T: P W YoungEPace,Rails,LedNearLine
2nd
½
2
Lagile Sky8/11
Split: 3.79Time: 24.37s
T: Y L E GaskinQAw,Rails,LedToNrLine
3rd
1 ½
5
Sarasota Black5/1
Split: 3.84Time: 24.49s
T: M E WileyMiddleToW,Bmp1,RanOn
4th
1 ½
4
Kilmessan Puma3/1
Split: 3.84Time: 24.61s
T: D MullinsEPace,Middle,Bumped1
5th
nk
3
Benalmadena Tia8/1
Split: 3.84Time: 24.64s
T: M L LockeEPace,Middle,Bumped1

Race Details

  • Winning TrainerP W Young
  • Winning Time24.33s
  • Runners5 ran
  • Distances½, 1 ½, 1 ½, nk
  • Off Time21:40:26
  • Forecast£14.90
  • Tricast£0.00

