Meetings
21:21 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 575m
- S3
- 1st £130, Others £45 Race Total £355
Final Result
Winning time:36.36sOff time:21:21:18
1st
6
Aero Turner3/1
Split: 13.97Time: 36.36s
T: D MullinsQuickAway,Wide,ALed
2nd
1 ½
3
Cubsy Lola5/1
Split: 14.11Time: 36.48s
T: P W YoungEPace,Mid,EveryChance
3rd
2
1
Borwick Auction6/1
Split: 14.17Time: 36.64s
T: P W YoungRails,FcdToCk&Bmp3
4th
2 ½
5
Tomahawk Tommy2/1
Split: 14.37Time: 36.84s
T: B DoyleSAway,Middle,Bumped5
5th
4 ¼
2
Lost Tagg11/4
Split: 14.21Time: 37.18s
T: B DoyleEP,Rls,FcdTCk4,Bmp5
6th
3 ½
4
Mays Ballyhill6/1
Split: 14.25Time: 37.46s
T: M E WileySAw,Middle,Bumped3&5
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD Mullins
- Winning Time36.36s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ½, 2, 2 ½, 4 ¼, 3 ½
- Off Time21:21:18
- Forecast£22.64
- Tricast£87.78
