Meetings
21:03 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 575m
- S1
- 1st £200, Others £45 Race Total £425
Final Result
Winning time:35.68sOff time:21:03:23
1st
1
Sneezys Flo5/1
Split: 13.69Time: 35.68s
T: D MullinsRails,ChlFrom5ToLd6
2nd
1 ¼
6
Bit View Rambo11/10
Split: 13.82Time: 35.78s
T: M L LockeQuickAway,Wide,EvCh
3rd
½
2
No Control8/1
Split: 13.85Time: 35.82s
T: Y L E GaskinRails,FcdToCk4,RanOn
4th
1
4
Im Alright Jack11/4
Split: 13.6Time: 35.90s
T: P J SimmondsEP,Middle,Led1To6
5th
¾
5
Rosaleda Bella4/1
Split: 13.92Time: 35.96s
T: P J SimmondsMsdBrk,Wide,FcdToCk1
6th
nk
3
Underground Fox10/1
Split: 14.08Time: 35.99s
T: P W YoungSlowAway,Rails
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD Mullins
- Winning Time35.68s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¼, ½, 1, ¾, nk
- Off Time21:03:23
- Forecast£16.13
- Tricast£62.18
