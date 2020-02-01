Meetings
20:48 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 575m
- S1
- 1st £200, Others £45 Race Total £425
Final Result
Winning time:36.06sOff time:20:48:20
1st
3
Young Master4/1
Split: 13.81Time: 36.06s
T: P W YoungEP,RailsToMid,Bmp&Led1
2nd
2 ½
2
Mays Primrose9/2
Split: 13.91Time: 36.26s
T: M E WileyEPace,RailsToMid,EvCh
3rd
nk
4
Aayamza Duke8/1
Split: 14.14Time: 36.29s
T: P J SimmondsMid,FcdToCk5,BmpRunIn
4th
1 ¼
6
Druids Mightyman7/2
Split: 14.18Time: 36.39s
T: D MullinsSAway,Wide,BmpRunIn
5th
1 ¼
1
Droopys Million5/2
Split: 14.18Time: 36.49s
T: D MullinsSlowAway,Rails
6th
sh
5
Crossfield Alice3/1
Split: 13.93Time: 36.50s
T: Y L E GaskinQAw,MidTW,B1,FcdTCk5
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP W Young
- Winning Time36.06s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ½, nk, 1 ¼, 1 ¼, sh
- Off Time20:48:20
- Forecast£24.71
- Tricast£108.05
