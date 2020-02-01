Meetings
20:32 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A5
- 1st £135, Others £45 Race Total £360
Final Result
Winning time:24.93sOff time:20:32:13
1st
3
Vics Apollo10/1
Split: 3.86Time: 24.93s
T: M E WileyQuickAway,Middle,ALed
2nd
2
6
Whizzy Gunner7/2
Split: 3.86Time: 25.09s
T: P W YoungEPace,Wide,EveryChance
3rd
nk
5
Trapstyle Shadow6/1
Split: 3.9Time: 25.12s
T: J M LilesEPace,Middle,FcdToCk1
4th
2
4
Brookside Sting5/2
Split: 4.09Time: 25.28s
T: D MullinsSAway,Middle,BadlyBlk1
5th
8 ¾
1
Lilys Girl9/2
Split: 3.94Time: 25.98s
T: J M LilesRails,Bumped1,FcdToCk3
6th
dis
2
Brownstown Jewel5/2
Split: 4Time:
T: J S J SimpsonMsdBrk,Rails,VeryBadlyBlk1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM E Wiley
- Winning Time24.93s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2, nk, 2, 8 ¾, dis
- Off Time20:32:13
- Forecast£58.07
- Tricast£223.16
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.