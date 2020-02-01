Meetings
20:16 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A7
- 1st £130, Others £45 Race Total £355
Final Result
Winning time:24.83sOff time:20:19:51
1st
1
Blacksthenublu5/1
Split: 3.95Time: 24.83s
T: M E WileyRls,B1,FcdTCk 3/4,LedRnIn
2nd
¾
2
Carriglong Gill7/2
Split: 3.79Time: 24.89s
T: J S J SimpsonQAway,Rails,LedToRunIn
3rd
2 ½
3
Sheila Slipalong12/1
Split: 3.94Time: 25.09s
T: M E WileySlowAway,Middle
4th
1 ¾
5
Borwick Andy9/4
Split: 3.85Time: 25.23s
T: P W YoungEPace,Mid,BadlyBmp1
5th
1 ¼
6
Bonville Salt5/1
Split: 3.83Time: 25.33s
T: M L LockeEarlyPace,Wide
6th
dis
4
Hes Gotta Go2/1
Split: 3.98Time:
T: D MullinsSAway,Bmp&BrtDwn1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM E Wiley
- Winning Time24.83s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances¾, 2 ½, 1 ¾, 1 ¼, dis
- Off Time20:19:51
- Forecast£23.80
- Tricast£123.52
