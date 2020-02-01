Meetings
19:59 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A1
- 1st £200, Others £45 Race Total £425
Final Result
Winning time:24.21sOff time:19:59:14
1st
4
Buggy6/1
Split: 3.75Time: 24.21s
T: M L LockeQuickAway,Middle,ALed
2nd
½
2
Williebeastar5/1
Split: 3.78Time: 24.25s
T: B DoyleEPace,Rails,Bmp1,RanOn
3rd
3 ½
1
Whizzy Time10/11
Split: 3.81Time: 24.53s
T: P W YoungRails,Baulked1
4th
hd
6
Rough Eden6/1
Split: 3.74Time: 24.55s
T: D MullinsEarlyPace,Wide,Bumped1
5th
2 ¼
5
Tagged5/1
Split: 3.76Time: 24.73s
T: B DoyleWide,Bumped1,Baulked 3/4
6th
dis
3
Windmill Rover5/1
Split: 0.37Time:
T: D MullinsMiddle,Bmp1,CkFrom3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM L Locke
- Winning Time24.21s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, 3 ½, hd, 2 ¼, dis
- Off Time19:59:14
- Forecast£49.16
- Tricast£84.92
