Meetings
19:44 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A1
- 1st £200, Others £45 Race Total £425
Final Result
Winning time:24.22sOff time:19:44:23
1st
1
Fortunate Ocean6/1
Split: 3.84Time: 24.22s
T: M E LucasEPace,Rails,Led2,Bmp 3/4
2nd
2 ¼
3
Swabys Hope4/1
Split: 3.95Time: 24.40s
T: D MullinsRls,FcdTCkRnUp& 3/4,RanOn
3rd
nk
4
Droopys Firmino4/1
Split: 3.75Time: 24.43s
T: P W YoungQAway,Middle,LedTo2
4th
½
2
Slaneyside Oneil9/2
Split: 3.86Time: 24.47s
T: M L LockeRails,Challenged&Blk 3/4
5th
¾
5
Kovac Bailey7/1
Split: 3.86Time: 24.53s
T: P W YoungMiddleToWide,Bumped1
6th
¾
6
Lemon Dexter11/8
Split: 3.86Time: 24.59s
T: J M LilesMissedBrk,Wide,Bumped1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM E Lucas
- Winning Time24.22s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ¼, nk, ½, ¾, ¾
- Off Time19:44:23
- Forecast£35.98
- Tricast£117.12
