Meetings
19:28 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A1
- 1st £200, Others £45 Race Total £425
Final Result
Winning time:24.13sOff time:19:28:47
1st
5
Honest Tagg5/1
Split: 3.77Time: 24.13s
T: B DoyleEarlyPace,Wide,Led3
2nd
1 ¾
4
Satin Alfie7/1
Split: 3.76Time: 24.27s
T: P J SimmondsQAway,Middle,LedTo3
3rd
1 ¼
1
Oioi Freddy8/1
Split: 3.8Time: 24.37s
T: Y L E GaskinRails,Crd1,FcdToCk 1/4,Bmp3
4th
3 ¼
2
Annagh Mike2/1
Split: 3.79Time: 24.63s
T: Y L E GaskinRails,Bumped1&3
5th
dis
6
Wychwood Max9/2
Split: 3.88Time:
T: M E LucasSAw,Wide,Bmp&BrtDwn1
6th
dis
3
Walk On Thomas3/1
Split: 3.85Time:
T: P J SimmondsSAw,Middle,Bmp&BrtDwn1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerB Doyle
- Winning Time24.13s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¾, 1 ¼, 3 ¼, dis, dis
- Off Time19:28:47
- Forecast£46.77
- Tricast£203.43
