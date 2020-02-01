Meetings
19:12 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A6
- 1st £130, Others £45 Race Total £355
Final Result
Winning time:24.56sOff time:19:12:39
1st
2
Roydon Beauty5/4
Split: 3.8Time: 24.56s
T: Y L E GaskinEarlyPace,Rails,Led1
2nd
¾
4
Bonzo Legend4/1
Split: 3.92Time: 24.62s
T: M E WileyMiddle,Bmp 1/4,ChlFrom 3/4
3rd
1 ¾
3
Bang On Sonia3/1
Split: 3.93Time: 24.76s
T: P J SimmondsRlsToMid,Bmp1,Blk 1/4,RanOn
4th
2
6
Millbank Theo6/1
Split: 3.8Time: 24.92s
T: B DoyleQuickAway,Wide
5th
½
5
Madabout Guli12/1
Split: 3.9Time: 24.96s
T: P W YoungModeratelyAway,MidToW
6th
¾
1
To Tone Scully11/2
Split: 3.96Time: 25.02s
T: M E WileyRails,Baulked1,FcdToCk 3/4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerY L E Gaskin
- Winning Time24.56s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances¾, 1 ¾, 2, ½, ¾
- Off Time19:12:39
- Forecast£8.19
- Tricast£17.41
