Meetings
18:56 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A10
- 1st £120, Others £45 Race Total £345
Final Result
Winning time:24.89sOff time:18:56:45
1st
5
Bonville Bob6/1
Split: 3.94Time: 24.89s
T: M L LockeEPace,MidToWide,Led1
2nd
3 ½
4
Moig Lady14/1
Split: 4.04Time: 25.17s
T: J S J SimpsonMiddle,FcdToCkRunUp
3rd
hd
2
Lisneal Lupo7/4
Split: 4.16Time: 25.19s
T: J S J SimpsonSlowAway,RailsToMiddle
4th
3 ¼
1
Burtonlodge Ward7/2
Split: 4.02Time: 25.45s
T: P W YoungRails,BadlyBaulked1
5th
dis
6
Slippy Seanie11/4
Split: 3.96Time:
T: Y L E GaskinQAway,Wide,CkFrom1
6th
dis
3
Paolo Di Canine7/1
Split: 4.01Time:
T: M E WileyRails,Baulked&BrtDwn1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM L Locke
- Winning Time24.89s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3 ½, hd, 3 ¼, dis, dis
- Off Time18:56:45
- Forecast£88.15
- Tricast£196.18
