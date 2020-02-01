Meetings
18:39 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A3
- 1st £150, Others £45 Race Total £375
Final Result
Winning time:24.42sOff time:18:39:16
1st
1
Steeple Rd Aero9/2
Split: 3.95Time: 24.42s
T: J S J SimpsonSAw,Rails,LedNearLine
2nd
sh
5
Sneezys Osprey6/4
Split: 3.8Time: 24.43s
T: P J SimmondsEP,W,Bmp&Led1ToNrLine
3rd
3 ¼
3
Jimthecast8/1
Split: 3.89Time: 24.67s
T: J M LilesRailsToMiddle,Bmp 1/4
4th
4 ¾
2
Buddy Abb7/2
Split: 3.84Time: 25.05s
T: D MullinsEPace,Rails,Bmp1& 1/4
5th
8 ½
6
Madisons Viking10/1
Split: 3.86Time: 25.73s
T: M E LucasQAw,W,VeryBadlyBlk 1/4
6th
dis
4
Fortunate Coast7/2
Split: 3.83Time:
T: M E LucasEP,Middle,Bmp&BrtDwn 1/4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ S J Simpson
- Winning Time24.42s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancessh, 3 ¼, 4 ¾, 8 ½, dis
- Off Time18:39:16
- Forecast£15.54
- Tricast£58.40
