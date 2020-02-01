Meetings
13:47 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A8
- 1st £125, Others £45 Race Total £350
Final Result
Winning time:25.16sOff time:13:48:29
1st
3
Trapstyle Miami5/2
Split: 3.82Time: 25.16s
T: J M LilesEarlyPace,Middle,Led1
2nd
2 ¼
4
Borwick Turbo3/1
Split: 3.94Time: 25.34s
T: P W YoungSAw,Middle,Bmp1& 1/4,RanOn
3rd
hd
1
Borwick Jo Jo7/4
Split: 3.9Time: 25.36s
T: P W YoungEarlyPace,Rails,Bumped1
4th
1
2
Micky Fifty8/1
Split: 3.95Time: 25.44s
T: P W YoungModAw,Bmp1& 1/4,Crowded3
5th
2
6
Marcos Boogaloo7/1
Split: 4.01Time: 25.60s
T: B DoyleUpWithTrap,Wide,Blk 1/4
6th
3
5
Harley Queen6/1
Split: 3.83Time: 25.84s
T: M E WileyQAw,MidToWide,Bmp 1/4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ M Liles
- Winning Time25.16s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ¼, hd, 1, 2, 3
- Off Time13:48:29
- Forecast£12.46
- Tricast£22.83
