Meetings
13:28 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A4
- 1st £135, Others £45 Race Total £360
Final Result
Winning time:24.68sOff time:13:28:33
1st
1
Tog Amach Me4/1
Split: 3.92Time: 24.68s
T: J S J SimpsonEarlyPace,Rails,Led1
2nd
1 ¾
3
Tildas Dream7/2
Split: 4.02Time: 24.82s
T: M E LucasSAw,RlsToMid,CrdRunUp&1
3rd
3 ¾
5
Roscoe Jasper9/4
Split: 3.95Time: 25.12s
T: B DoyleMidToWide,Bumped1
4th
3
2
Mullocks Miya9/4
Split: 3.89Time: 25.36s
T: P W YoungQAway,Rails,Bmp1,Blk3
5th
sh
6
Basvegas Doris8/1
Split: 3.96Time: 25.37s
T: M L LockeModAw,Wide,Bmp1,Crd3
6th
½
4
Bing Crown7/1
Split: 3.88Time: 25.41s
T: J S J SimpsonMiddle,Bumped1&3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ S J Simpson
- Winning Time24.68s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¾, 3 ¾, 3, sh, ½
- Off Time13:28:33
- Forecast£21.69
- Tricast£50.00
