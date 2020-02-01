Meetings
13:14 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A6
- 1st £130, Others £45 Race Total £355
Final Result
Winning time:24.80sOff time:13:14:32
1st
3
Moranski Pride5/2
Split: 3.81Time: 24.80s
T: J S J SimpsonQAw,BmpRnIn,ALd,HldOn
2nd
sh
4
To Tone Grace2/1
Split: 3.85Time: 24.81s
T: M E WileyEPace,Middle,ChlRunIn
3rd
nk
1
Catunda Roma8/1
Split: 3.96Time: 24.84s
T: M E LucasRails,Bmp1&RunIn,ChlFr3
4th
1 ½
2
Townsend Julie4/1
Split: 3.93Time: 24.96s
T: B DoyleRails,Bmp1,Crd3,RanOn
5th
½
5
Guided By You11/2
Split: 3.88Time: 25.00s
T: J S J SimpsonMidToWide,Bumped1
6th
1 ¼
6
Chopchop Haskins4/1
Split: 3.86Time: 25.10s
T: Y L E GaskinEarlyPace,Wide,Bumped1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ S J Simpson
- Winning Time24.80s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancessh, nk, 1 ½, ½, 1 ¼
- Off Time13:14:32
- Forecast£9.24
- Tricast£35.47
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.