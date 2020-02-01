Meetings
12:59 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A4
- 1st £135, Others £45 Race Total £360
Final Result
Winning time:24.76sOff time:12:59:38
1st
6
Drohobych Sunset7/4
Split: 3.84Time: 24.76s
T: P J SimmondsEP,Wide,ChlFrom3ToLdRnIn
2nd
1
4
Ace High Jazz5/2
Split: 3.79Time: 24.84s
T: M E WileyEP,Bmp&LedRnUpToRnIn
3rd
nk
5
Borwick Bob8/1
Split: 3.93Time: 24.87s
T: P W YoungWide,HandyFrom3
4th
2 ¾
1
Taylors Lady6/1
Split: 3.87Time: 25.09s
T: M E LucasEarlyPace,Rails,Bumped1
5th
nk
2
Siennas Secret7/2
Split: 3.87Time: 25.12s
T: P W YoungEPace,Rails,Bmp1,Crd3
6th
1 ¾
3
In Control5/1
Split: 3.91Time: 25.26s
T: D MullinsQAw,RlsToMid,BmpRnUp&1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP J Simmonds
- Winning Time24.76s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1, nk, 2 ¾, nk, 1 ¾
- Off Time12:59:38
- Forecast£7.35
- Tricast£27.77
