Meetings
12:44 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A6
- 1st £130, Others £45 Race Total £355
Final Result
Winning time:25.33sOff time:12:44:31
1st
6
Swabys Heritage5/2
Split: 3.91Time: 25.33s
T: D MullinsQAw,Wide,Bumped1,Led3
2nd
½
3
Ratchies Dibbles9/4
Split: 3.95Time: 25.37s
T: J M LilesEP,Bumped&Led1To3
3rd
1 ¾
1
Spangles8/1
Split: 4.03Time: 25.51s
T: J S J SimpsonEP,Rails,Crd2,RanOn
4th
2 ½
2
Tinas Survivor3/1
Split: 4.02Time: 25.71s
T: P W YoungRails,Bumped1
5th
½
5
Brickleberry5/1
Split: 3.96Time: 25.75s
T: M E LucasEarlyPace,Wide,Bumped1
6th
hd
4
Devon Duchess5/1
Split: 3.97Time: 25.77s
T: M E LucasMiddle,Bumped1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD Mullins
- Winning Time25.33s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, 1 ¾, 2 ½, ½, hd
- Off Time12:44:31
- Forecast£10.41
- Tricast£40.77
