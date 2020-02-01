Meetings
12:28 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A7
- 1st £130, Others £45 Race Total £355
Final Result
Winning time:25.10sOff time:12:28:40
1st
3
Kincora Gizmo7/4
Split: 3.96Time: 25.10s
T: M E WileyBmp1,Crd 1/4,LedRunIn
2nd
nk
4
Wardys First6/1
Split: 3.82Time: 25.13s
T: P W YoungQAway,Middle,LedToRunIn
3rd
¾
5
Bubbly Gosh5/4
Split: 3.91Time: 25.21s
T: P W YoungWide,BumpedRunUp
4th
2 ½
2
Phantom Ray6/1
Split: 3.95Time: 25.41s
T: M E LucasEarlyPace,Rails,Bumped1
5th
4
1
Burtonlodgeview10/1
Split: 4.01Time: 25.73s
T: P W YoungRails,FcdToCkRunUp,Bmp1
6th
hd
6
Love Is Blind8/1
Split: 3.9Time: 25.75s
T: Y L E GaskinWide,BmpRunUp,Crd2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM E Wiley
- Winning Time25.10s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancesnk, ¾, 2 ½, 4, hd
- Off Time12:28:40
- Forecast£14.38
- Tricast£23.54
