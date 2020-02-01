Meetings
12:13 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 575m
- S2
- 1st £140, Others £45 Race Total £365
Final Result
Winning time:36.19sOff time:12:15:44
1st
3
Kanturk Mint11/4
Split: 14.06Time: 36.19s
T: P J SimmondsEarlyPace,RlsToMid,Led1
2nd
4 ½
6
Lady Marmalade5/1
Split: 14.26Time: 36.55s
T: M L LockeQAway,Wide,Bmp1,VW2
3rd
2
5
Williebespecial11/4
Split: 14.23Time: 36.71s
T: B DoyleSlowAway,Wide
4th
5 ¾
4
Newlawn Danny10/1
Split: 14.44Time: 37.17s
T: P J SimmondsModAw,Middle,Bmp2&6
5th
2 ¾
2
Old Renee11/4
Split: 14.54Time: 37.39s
T: P J SimmondsRails,Bmp1&2&6,Crowded3
6th
5 ½
1
Citizen Alfie7/2
Split: 14.37Time: 37.83s
T: Y L E GaskinRails,Bmp1&2,Crowded3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP J Simmonds
- Winning Time36.19s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances4 ½, 2, 5 ¾, 2 ¾, 5 ½
- Off Time12:15:44
- Forecast£19.91
- Tricast£50.69
