Meetings
11:59 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A9
- 1st £120, Others £45 Race Total £345
Final Result
Winning time:24.87sOff time:11:59:35
1st
4
Borwick Happy5/2
Split: 3.92Time: 24.87s
T: P W YoungEarlyPace,Middle,Led3
2nd
4 ¼
3
Waikiki Act7/2
Split: 3.86Time: 25.21s
T: M L LockeEarlyPace,Middle,Led1To3
3rd
2 ¼
1
Burtonlodgelucky8/1
Split: 4.08Time: 25.39s
T: P W YoungSlowAway,Rails
4th
1 ½
2
Saleen Riley5/2
Split: 4.1Time: 25.51s
T: M E WileySlowAway,Rails,Crowded4
5th
¾
5
Borwick Blue7/2
Split: 3.83Time: 25.57s
T: P W YoungEP,MidToWide,Bmp 1/4&4
6th
¾
6
Ardera Sarah5/1
Split: 3.86Time: 25.63s
T: J M LilesQAway,Wide,Bmp 1/4&4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP W Young
- Winning Time24.87s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances4 ¼, 2 ¼, 1 ½, ¾, ¾
- Off Time11:59:35
- Forecast£13.86
- Tricast£57.92
