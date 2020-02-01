Meetings
11:43 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A8
- 1st £125, Others £45 Race Total £350
Final Result
Winning time:25.16sOff time:11:43:36
1st
2
Tourig Kateri3/1
Split: 3.93Time: 25.16s
T: J S J SimpsonEP,Rails,Bumped&Led1
2nd
1 ½
3
Borwick Rossie6/1
Split: 4.02Time: 25.28s
T: P W YoungRlsToMid,CrdRnUp&1,Bmp4
3rd
sh
6
Swabys Elsie11/4
Split: 3.9Time: 25.29s
T: D MullinsQAway,Wide,Bumped4
4th
1 ½
4
Underground Ward8/1
Split: 4.04Time: 25.41s
T: P W YoungMiddle,Baulked1
5th
1 ¼
5
Sneezys Hobby5/1
Split: 3.94Time: 25.51s
T: P J SimmondsMiddleToWide,Bumped1
6th
sh
1
Daves Lad2/1
Split: 4.21Time: 25.52s
T: P W YoungSAw,Rails,Crowded 1/4&3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ S J Simpson
- Winning Time25.16s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ½, sh, 1 ½, 1 ¼, sh
- Off Time11:43:36
- Forecast£25.20
- Tricast£65.71
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.