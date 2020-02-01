Meetings
11:27 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A5
- 1st £135, Others £45 Race Total £360
Final Result
Winning time:24.72sOff time:11:27:42
1st
2
Swabys Doris3/1
Split: 3.84Time: 24.72s
T: D MullinsEP,LdRnUpTo 1/2&FrNearLn
2nd
½
6
Coco Jet5/2
Split: 3.87Time: 24.76s
T: J S J SimpsonQuickAway,Wide,Led1
3rd
1 ½
5
Slaneyside Otis4/1
Split: 3.91Time: 24.88s
T: M L LockeMiddleToWide,Crowded4
4th
1
3
Butterbridgelulu5/2
Split: 3.93Time: 24.96s
T: Y L E GaskinMid,BmpRunUp,Crd3
5th
1 ¾
4
Trapstyle Dallas5/1
Split: 4.01Time: 25.10s
T: J M LilesMiddle,BumpedRunUp
6th
4 ¼
1
Borwick Old Fort10/1
Split: 3.98Time: 25.44s
T: P W YoungModAw,FcdToCk1,Crd3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD Mullins
- Winning Time24.72s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, 1 ½, 1, 1 ¾, 4 ¼
- Off Time11:27:42
- Forecast£14.69
- Tricast£41.74
