Meetings
11:12 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A3
- 1st £150, Others £45 Race Total £375
Final Result
Winning time:24.55sOff time:11:12:20
1st
6
Westlake Ben11/10
Split: 3.91Time: 24.55s
T: P W YoungEP,Wide,LedNearLine
2nd
1
5
Droopys Chant7/2
Split: 3.92Time: 24.63s
T: P W YoungModAw,Wide,Led 1/2ToNrLn
3rd
sh
1
Ingrave Flyer4/1
Split: 3.91Time: 24.64s
T: M E WileyEP,Rails,Led1To 1/2,RanOn
4th
1 ¼
2
Pantone Circle10/1
Split: 3.97Time: 24.74s
T: D MullinsRails,BmpRunUp&1&2
5th
1
4
Young Lord6/1
Split: 3.94Time: 24.82s
T: P W YoungQAway,Bmp1,Blk2,Crd3
6th
¾
3
Emilys Dream Boy6/1
Split: 3.94Time: 24.88s
T: M L LockeRlsToMid,BmpRnUp&1&2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP W Young
- Winning Time24.55s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1, sh, 1 ¼, 1, ¾
- Off Time11:12:20
- Forecast£6.10
- Tricast£14.38
