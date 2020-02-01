Meetings
10:57 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A3
- 1st £150, Others £45 Race Total £375
Final Result
Winning time:24.66sOff time:10:57:22
1st
1
Young Mustang5/2
Split: 3.88Time: 24.66s
T: P W YoungEP,Rails,Led1,BmpRunIn
2nd
¾
4
Chopchop Beckey5/1
Split: 3.92Time: 24.72s
T: Y L E GaskinMidToWide,Bmp1,RanOn
3rd
nk
2
Moorstown Victor11/8
Split: 3.91Time: 24.75s
T: M E LucasRails,ChlFr 1/2ToBmpRunIn
4th
2 ½
6
Slaneyside Boone6/1
Split: 3.93Time: 24.95s
T: M L LockeWide,Bumped1
5th
1 ¾
3
Copeland Elaine6/1
Split: 3.84Time: 25.09s
T: M L LockeQAw,Middle,Crowded 1/4
6th
1 ¼
5
Bit View Papley7/1
Split: 3.94Time: 25.19s
T: M L LockeWide,CrdRunUp,Bmp1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP W Young
- Winning Time24.66s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances¾, nk, 2 ½, 1 ¾, 1 ¼
- Off Time10:57:22
- Forecast£18.49
- Tricast£32.96
