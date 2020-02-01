Meetings
10:43 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A2
- 1st £160, Others £45 Race Total £385
Final Result
Winning time:24.57sOff time:10:43:46
1st
3
Long Lincoln6/4
Split: 3.88Time: 24.57s
T: M E WileyModAw,Mid,Bmp1,Led 3/4
2nd
2
6
Deadly Dynamo6/1
Split: 3.89Time: 24.73s
T: B DoyleWide,Crowded2,BmpRunIn
3rd
hd
2
Bit View Rosie6/1
Split: 3.83Time: 24.75s
T: M L LockeEP,Led2To 3/4,BumpedRunIn
4th
1 ½
4
Bonville Tulisa3/1
Split: 3.79Time: 24.87s
T: M L LockeEarlyPace,Middle,Led1To2
5th
1 ¼
5
Kind Sky9/2
Split: 3.81Time: 24.97s
T: P W YoungQAway,Wide,Crd 1/2& 3/4
6th
1 ¼
1
Kohinoor Chooch5/1
Split: 3.88Time: 25.07s
T: P J SimmondsEarlyPace,Rails,Bumped1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM E Wiley
- Winning Time24.57s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2, hd, 1 ½, 1 ¼, 1 ¼
- Off Time10:43:46
- Forecast£12.43
- Tricast£43.73
