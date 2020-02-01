Meetings
10:29 Romford Sat 1 February 2020
- 400m
- A9
- 1st £120, Others £45 Race Total £345
Final Result
Winning time:25.10sOff time:10:29:43
1st
1
Bonville Bill4/1
Split: 3.99Time: 25.10s
T: M L LockeSAway,FcdToCk1,Led4
2nd
1 ¼
2
Droopys Sive7/4
Split: 3.88Time: 25.20s
T: J M LilesEP,Bmp&Led1To4,Bmp3
3rd
hd
4
Suirview Samuel5/1
Split: 3.96Time: 25.22s
T: J S J SimpsonQAway,Bmp1,Crd2,RanOn
4th
1 ½
5
Bonville Ben11/4
Split: 3.94Time: 25.34s
T: M L LockeWide,CrdRunUp,Bumped1
5th
hd
3
Bubbly Tiger5/1
Split: 3.88Time: 25.36s
T: P W YoungEP,Middle,Bmp1,Blk3
6th
1 ¼
6
Glowing Embers8/1
Split: 3.98Time: 25.46s
T: M E LucasWide,ForcedToCheck1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM L Locke
- Winning Time25.10s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¼, hd, 1 ½, hd, 1 ¼
- Off Time10:29:43
- Forecast£13.09
- Tricast£40.76
