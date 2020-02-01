Meetings
22:01 Poole Sat 1 February 2020
- 450m
- A5
- 1st £57, 2nd £29, Others £27 Race Total £194
Final Result
Winning time:27.59sOff time:22:12:20
1st
5
Dundee Lottie3/1
Split: 4.41Time: 27.59s
T: D N LewisEP,Wide,SnLed
2nd
2 ¼
1
Roscoff7/1
Split: 4.46Time: 27.77s
T: P R ChatfieldEP
3rd
¾
3
Ide Fly2/1
Split: 4.44Time: 27.83s
T: P R ChatfieldRanOn
4th
2
6
Start Gun11/4
Split: 4.49Time: 28.00s
T: D H GallimoreSAw,Wide
5th
1 ¾
4
Chillie Spice5/2
Split: 4.48Time: 28.14s
T: G C WrightEP
6th
1 ¼
2
Baltovin Fury10/1
Split: 4.46Time: 28.24s
T: W J BlackSAw
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD N Lewis
- Winning Time27.59s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ¼, ¾, 2, 1 ¾, 1 ¼
- Off Time22:12:20
- Forecast£30.43
- Tricast£75.58
