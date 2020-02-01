Meetings
21:45 Poole Sat 1 February 2020
- 450m
- A6
- 1st £50, 2nd £29, Others £27 Race Total £160
Final Result
Winning time:27.87sOff time:21:55:30
1st
2
Ide Whatsmore5/2
Split: 4.51Time: 27.87s
T: P R ChatfieldLedRunIn
2nd
1
1
Ide Poady2/1
Split: 4.51Time: 27.95s
T: P R ChatfieldEP,Led2ToRunIn
3rd
2 ½
6
Zoomey Shiela5/4
Split: 4.44Time: 28.16s
T: G C WrightQAw
4th
4 ¼
5
Adrigole Ruby7/1
Split: 4.43Time: 28.49s
T: W J BlackEP,LedTo2,Crd4
5th
hd
3
Silverview Gemma8/1
Split: 4.54Time: 28.51s
T: S R PilgrimSAw,FcdToCkW4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP R Chatfield
- Winning Time27.87s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances1, 2 ½, 4 ¼, hd
- Off Time21:55:30
- Forecast£9.23
- Tricast£0.00
