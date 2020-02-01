Meetings
21:29 Poole Sat 1 February 2020
- 450m
- HP
- 1st £112, 2nd £32, Others £28 Race Total £256
Final Result
Winning time:27.82sOff time:21:39:04
1st
1
Honeygar Sonia3/1
Split: Time: 27.82s
T: M J BrownLed 3/4
2nd
2 ¼
2
Geez Louise11/10
Split: Time: 28.00s
T: K DodingtonSnLedTo 1/2
3rd
1
6
Garfiney Bigmike7/2
Split: Time: 28.09s
T: W J BlackBmp1
4th
1 ¾
5
Maggie The Ram10/1
Split: Time: 28.22s
T: W J BlackBmp1
5th
2 ½
4
Redhills Willow12/1
Split: Time: 28.43s
T: M J BrownFcdToCk 3/4
6th
4
3
Spot On Arizona5/1
Split: Time: 28.75s
T: K DodingtonLed 1/2ToBmp 3/4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM J Brown
- Winning Time27.82s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ¼, 1, 1 ¾, 2 ½, 4
- Off Time21:39:04
- Forecast£7.27
- Tricast£15.89
