Meetings
21:13 Poole Sat 1 February 2020
- 450m
- A4
- 1st £63, 2nd £29, Others £27 Race Total £200
Final Result
Winning time:27.16sOff time:21:22:33
1st
5
Meadowvale Fionn11/4
Split: 4.33Time: 27.16s
T: W J BlackEP,ALed
2nd
½
2
Spot On Wyoming4/5
Split: 4.41Time: 27.20s
T: K DodingtonEP,ChlThroughout
3rd
2 ½
1
Shinnagh Scolari9/2
Split: 4.54Time: 27.40s
T: G C WrightSAw,Crd1,RanOn
4th
2 ¾
4
Talabarry Diva4/1
Split: 4.52Time: 27.63s
T: W J BlackSAw,Crd1
5th
4 ¼
6
Clover Cody8/1
Split: 4.36Time: 27.96s
T: D J DaweEP,Wide
Non Runners
3
Outlier Deise
Split: Time:
T: S R Pilgrim
Race Details
- Winning TrainerW J Black
- Winning Time27.16s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, 2 ½, 2 ¾, 4 ¼
- Off Time21:22:33
- Forecast£6.28
- Tricast£0.00
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:00 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.