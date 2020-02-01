Meetings
20:57 Poole Sat 1 February 2020
- 450m
- A7
- 1st £48, 2nd £29, Others £27 Race Total £185
Final Result
Winning time:27.70sOff time:21:04:25
1st
2
Ide Denise9/4
Split: 4.39Time: 27.70s
T: P R ChatfieldEP,ALed
2nd
2 ¾
1
Ideidontbelieve7/2
Split: 4.43Time: 27.92s
T: P R ChatfieldEP
3rd
5 ¾
6
Fairhillthirteen7/2
Split: 4.52Time: 28.38s
T: G C WrightSAw,Crd1&3,RanOn,Mid
4th
4
5
Shale Sabor2/1
Split: 4.5Time: 28.70s
T: P J HarrisCrdW1
5th
3
4
Hard Brexit8/1
Split: 4.53Time: 28.95s
T: M J ShelswellCrd&FcdToCkW1
6th
4 ¼
3
Hopeless Case8/1
Split: 4.46Time: 29.29s
T: K DodingtonCrd1&3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP R Chatfield
- Winning Time27.70s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ¾, 5 ¾, 4, 3, 4 ¼
- Off Time21:04:25
- Forecast£11.27
- Tricast£31.89
