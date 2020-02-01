Meetings
20:41 Poole Sat 1 February 2020
- 450m
- A8
- 1st £46, 2nd £29, Others £27 Race Total £183
Final Result
Winning time:28.34sOff time:20:47:46
1st
6
Rhinos Boy3/1
Split: 4.44Time: 28.34s
T: J F SimsEP,SnLed,Imp2
2nd
nk
4
Kilmessan Black2/1
Split: 4.52Time: 28.37s
T: P J HarrisRanOn
3rd
1 ¼
2
Chadwell Tetra2/1
Split: 4.62Time: 28.47s
T: G C WrightCrdStt
4th
1 ¼
3
Dashing Through5/1
Split: 4.54Time: 28.57s
T: P J HarrisCrdStt,EP
5th
2 ¾
1
Pitstone Jack4/1
Split: 4.51Time: 28.79s
T: D J DaweCrdStt,DInt2,Disqualified
6th
sh
5
Come On Miss14/1
Split: 4.64Time: 28.80s
T: S R PilgrimSAw,Wide
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ F Sims
- Winning Time28.34s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancesnk, 1 ¼, 1 ¼, 2 ¾, sh
- Off Time20:47:46
- Forecast£12.67
- Tricast£26.39
