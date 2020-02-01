Meetings
20:25 Poole Sat 1 February 2020
- 450m
- HP
- 1st £112, 2nd £32, Others £28 Race Total £256
Final Result
Winning time:27.59sOff time:20:30:47
1st
3
Ide Rockytheram10/1
Split: Time: 27.59s
T: P R ChatfieldLed3
2nd
hd
2
Mackrel3/1
Split: Time: 27.61s
T: P J HarrisChlRunIn
3rd
½
4
Blastoff Okolo10/1
Split: Time: 27.65s
T: G C WrightRanOn
4th
1
5
Chadwell Saoirse9/2
Split: Time: 27.74s
T: G C WrightCrdW1
5th
1 ¾
1
Redhills Tango11/2
Split: Time: 27.88s
T: M J BrownLedTo3
6th
sh
6
Local Abbie1/1
Split: Time: 27.89s
T: K DodingtonFcdToCk1,Crd4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP R Chatfield
- Winning Time27.59s
- Runners6 ran
- Distanceshd, ½, 1, 1 ¾, sh
- Off Time20:30:47
- Forecast£53.55
- Tricast£268.86
