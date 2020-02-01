Meetings
20:09 Poole Sat 1 February 2020
- 450m
- A2
- 1st £87, 2nd £31, Others £28 Race Total £230
Final Result
Winning time:27.26sOff time:20:13:21
1st
4
Cyras Pet4/1
Split: 4.3Time: 27.26s
T: K DodingtonEP,ALed
2nd
½
3
Note We Quote11/10
Split: 4.44Time: 27.31s
T: D N LewisBmp1,RanOn
3rd
3 ¾
6
Paper Lace9/1
Split: 4.46Time: 27.60s
T: J F SimsSAw,Wide
4th
2 ¼
5
Dairyhill Croft11/4
Split: 4.43Time: 27.78s
T: S R PilgrimCrd1
5th
1 ½
1
Some Cracker6/1
Split: 4.48Time: 27.90s
T: W J BlackSAw
6th
¾
2
Pearls Jet13/2
Split: 4.44Time: 27.96s
T: G E JonesBmp1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK Dodington
- Winning Time27.26s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, 3 ¾, 2 ¼, 1 ½, ¾
- Off Time20:13:21
- Forecast£12.28
- Tricast£51.30
