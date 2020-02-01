Meetings
19:53 Poole Sat 1 February 2020
- 250m
- D2
- 1st £81, 2nd £29, Others £27 Race Total £218
Final Result
Winning time:15.38sOff time:19:55:14
1st
4
Onlythebestfor U6/1
Split: Time: 15.38s
T: K DodingtonEP,ALed
2nd
½
2
Aulton Jetta11/10
Split: Time: 15.42s
T: G C WrightSAw,RanOn
3rd
2 ¼
5
Adrigole Jack10/1
Split: Time: 15.60s
T: W J BlackEP
4th
3 ¾
1
Spoton Goldfinch12/1
Split: Time: 15.90s
T: K DodingtonBmp1
5th
nk
3
Spot On Blizzard7/2
Split: Time: 15.93s
T: K DodingtonQAw,Bmp1
6th
sh
6
Derragh Robin5/2
Split: Time: 15.94s
T: W J BlackSAw
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK Dodington
- Winning Time15.38s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, 2 ¼, 3 ¾, nk, sh
- Off Time19:55:14
- Forecast£19.66
- Tricast£87.63
