Meetings
19:37 Poole Sat 1 February 2020
- 450m
- A5
- 1st £57, 2nd £29, Others £27 Race Total £194
Final Result
Winning time:27.61sOff time:19:37:30
1st
1
Maggie Be Slick11/4
Split: 4.48Time: 27.61s
T: K DodingtonLed 3/4
2nd
2
4
Lees Product6/4
Split: 4.38Time: 27.78s
T: G E JonesEP,LedTo2
3rd
hd
6
Tagalong Modric5/2
Split: 4.38Time: 27.80s
T: D J DaweEP,Led2To 3/4
4th
nk
5
Ide On Demand5/1
Split: 4.5Time: 27.83s
T: P R ChatfieldSAw,RanOn
5th
1
2
Spoton Bullfinch10/1
Split: 4.53Time: 27.90s
T: K DodingtonSAw,Crd1
6th
1
3
Ide Big River12/1
Split: 4.52Time: 27.98s
T: P R ChatfieldCrd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK Dodington
- Winning Time27.61s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2, hd, nk, 1, 1
- Off Time19:37:30
- Forecast£9.09
- Tricast£17.88
