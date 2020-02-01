Meetings
22:30 Peterborough Sat 1 February 2020
- 250m
- D4
- 1st £60, Others £20 Race Total £140
Final Result
Winning time:15.34sOff time:22:30:19
1st
2
Geelo Ludwig7/2
Split: Time: 15.34s
T: S J SpillaneEP,Ld1
2nd
¾
1
Parlour Eva10/11
Split: Time: 15.41s
T: P S ReaChl-1
3rd
1 ¾
5
Beatties Style7/2
Split: Time: 15.54s
T: E GowlerCrd1
4th
sh
3
Seans Salah5/1
Split: Time: 15.55s
T: E GowlerLd-1,Crd
5th
1 ½
4
Frisby Oliver5/1
Split: Time: 15.67s
T: D R PruhsCrd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS J Spillane
- Winning Time15.34s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances¾, 1 ¾, sh, 1 ½
- Off Time22:30:19
- Forecast£8.84
- Tricast£0.00
