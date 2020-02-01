Meetings
22:15 Peterborough Sat 1 February 2020
- 250m
- D1
- 1st £85, Others £30 Race Total £205
Final Result
Winning time:15.17sOff time:22:15:15
1st
1
Ryecourt Major4/1
Split: Time: 15.17s
T: K GoodingQAw,Ld2
2nd
1 ½
4
Automatic Stay2/1
Split: Time: 15.29s
T: P S ReaSnLd-2
3rd
2
3
Tyrap Costa9/4
Split: Time: 15.45s
T: E GowlerBmp1
4th
½
5
Darver Luke9/4
Split: Time: 15.49s
T: S A SabertonMidTWide,Chl-1
5th
2 ¼
2
Greenend Nancy9/2
Split: Time: 15.66s
T: R P SimpsonSAw,Blk1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK Gooding
- Winning Time15.17s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances1 ½, 2, ½, 2 ¼
- Off Time22:15:15
- Forecast£17.32
- Tricast£0.00
