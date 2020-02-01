Meetings
21:59 Peterborough Sat 1 February 2020
- 620m
- S1
- 1st £125, Others £40 Race Total £245
Final Result
Winning time:38.46sOff time:21:59:07
1st
5
Rahyvira Flash5/4
Split: 15.17Time: 38.46s
T: P CrowsonEP,Ld1
2nd
¾
1
Elegant Avril3/1
Split: 15.42Time: 38.52s
T: S A SabertonRls,Ld-1,ChlRunIn
3rd
2 ¼
4
Barrigone Claw1/1
Split: 15.52Time: 38.69s
T: P J R StewardCrd1
4th
3 ¾
2
Ironroad Shadow4/1
Split: 15.65Time: 38.98s
T: D R PruhsCrd1,FcdTCk2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP Crowson
- Winning Time38.46s
- Runners4 ran
- Distances¾, 2 ¼, 3 ¾
- Off Time21:59:07
- Forecast£7.62
- Tricast£0.00
