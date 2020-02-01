Meetings
21:43 Peterborough Sat 1 February 2020
- 250m
- D3
- 1st £67, Others £20 Race Total £147
Final Result
Winning time:15.56sOff time:21:43:10
1st
1
Shonas Solerina5/1
Split: Time: 15.56s
T: P WardSAw,MsdTbl&Ld 1/2
2nd
1 ¼
5
Darver Schillaci5/4
Split: Time: 15.67s
T: S A SabertonSAw,Crd 1/2
3rd
2
3
Isherapid2/1
Split: Time: 15.83s
T: D R PruhsQAw,LdE,Blk 1/2
4th
2
2
Junior Bee5/1
Split: Time: 15.99s
T: S A SabertonEP,SnLd-Crd 1/2
5th
¾
4
Congress Mike9/4
Split: Time: 16.05s
T: P S ReaBBlk 1/2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP Ward
- Winning Time15.56s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances1 ¼, 2, 2, ¾
- Off Time21:43:10
- Forecast£18.74
- Tricast£0.00
