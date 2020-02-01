Meetings
21:27 Peterborough Sat 1 February 2020
- 435m
- A7
- 1st £66, Others £25 Race Total £166
Final Result
Winning time:26.82sOff time:21:27:12
1st
5
Dash For Nash9/4
Split: 4.65Time: 26.82s
T: P S ReaAlwaysLed
2nd
½
4
Swift Bessie6/4
Split: 4.73Time: 26.87s
T: J D BallFinWll
3rd
2
2
Oriental Lily5/1
Split: 4.73Time: 27.03s
T: P A BraithwaiteCrd1
4th
4
1
Fenview Rosie1/1
Split: 4.81Time: 27.35s
T: P J R StewardSAw,Rls
5th
4
3
Geelo Kane10/1
Split: 4.83Time: 27.68s
T: S J SpillaneSAw,Crd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP S Rea
- Winning Time26.82s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances½, 2, 4, 4
- Off Time21:27:12
- Forecast£9.38
- Tricast£0.00
