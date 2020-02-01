Meetings
21:11 Peterborough Sat 1 February 2020
- 435m
- A1
- 1st £123, Others £35 Race Total £263
Final Result
Winning time:26.49sOff time:21:12:37
1st
2
Killacolla Lola3/1
Split: 4.63Time: 26.49s
T: S A SabertonEP,Ld1
2nd
¾
5
Kazmar Boss10/1
Split: 4.63Time: 26.56s
T: M NewberryCrd2,RanOn
3rd
2
4
Lookalike4/5
Split: 4.61Time: 26.73s
T: R DevenishLd-Crd1
4th
2 ¼
3
Daithis Star2/1
Split: 4.64Time: 26.91s
T: D R PruhsBlk1,Crd2
5th
1
6
Loughview Holly7/1
Split: 4.64Time: 26.99s
T: D R PruhsWide,Crd2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS A Saberton
- Winning Time26.49s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances¾, 2, 2 ¼, 1
- Off Time21:12:37
- Forecast£43.86
- Tricast£0.00
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:00 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.